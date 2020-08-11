Masks required for students, staff in Rapid City schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Students and staff at Rapid City Area Schools will be required to wear masks when classes resume next month.

The school board voted Monday night in favor of the requirement.

Superintendent Lori Simon said teachers will have to wear a mask when six feet of physical distance isn't possible.

School board member Kate Thomas abstained from voting on the matter saying if there are no repercussions for failing to wear a mask, the mandate looks like a joke.

Assistant Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk said the board doesn’t have a choice to forgo a mask requirement, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“We have a duty to keep everyone safe who’s on our campuses,” he said.

The Rapid City Education Association held a demonstration outside of the building before the board meeting where more than a dozen teachers held signs in support of masks for students and staff.

Students return to the classrooms Sept. 8.


