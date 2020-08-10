EPA, U of I develop school course on food waste

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has worked with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to create an educational unit on food waste.

“Where Does my Food Go?” is for fifth- and sixth-graders and helps them understand the implications of thrown-out food. It then leads them through the environmental and social issues associated with food waste and explores solutions.

The curriculum is free and available online to teachers and parents. The unit is aligned with official national science standards and is also suitable for informal use. Take-home activities may be used for individual lessons and include a contest for families and a printable matching game.

This is the second unit developed among the EPA and the U of I. The first was “Why is the Pond Green?” which focuses on surface water and algae.

“Where Does My Food Go?" curriculum: https://pathways.mste.illinois.edu/


