Kentucky teacher union calls for delay of school reopenings

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's teacher union is calling on school officials to delay the beginning of in-class instruction until the state's COVID-19 positivity rate drops.

The Kentucky Education Association released a statement Friday calling on schools to start the year with virtual learning from home. The union said districts should avoid reopening until the positivity rate of the state and the school's county remain under 4% for 21 consecutive days.

"The coronavirus situation in Kentucky at this moment is far worse than it was in March,” when schools and school-related activities were halted, the KEA wrote.

“If we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday the state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 — had increased to 5.57%. There were 573 new cases reported in the state Friday and four new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 764.

Beshear's administration has released guidelines for returning teachers and students that includes masking in class and unlimited virtual learning days. But Beshear has also said in response to questions that he would prefer that schools delay in-class instruction.

The union represents about 42,000 educators in Kentucky.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>