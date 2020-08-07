Hawaii teachers union calls for full remote learning

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's teachers union is asking that all public schools only offer distance learning during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schools in the statewide district are scheduled to start the year Aug. 17. Most schools are offering a hybrid approach with students alternating between online and in-person classes. A handful of schools are planning to offer full in-person instruction.

On Friday, when the state reported 201 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases, Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee said the union wants distance learning through the first quarter or until it's safe to be on campuses.

For a time, the state had the lowest number of cases in the nation per capita. But as restrictions were relaxed, the virus began spreading more. Government officials have tightened rules, including closing parks on the island of Oahu to crack down on large, uncontrolled gatherings of people.

“Hawaii can no longer pretend we are not in the middle of a pandemic, and that somehow our keiki and our teachers are impervious to this virus," Rosenlee said, using the Hawaiian word for children.

It's unclear what happens next. Rosenlee said the governor, the state Board of Education and the superintendent have the power to make the decision.

The union successfully led a previous effort to delay the start of the school year by two weeks.

Hawaii Department of Education officials didn’t immediately comment on the union’s announcement. Gov. David Ige is planning a briefing later Friday about Oahu public school plans.


