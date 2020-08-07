Fauci to join Raimondo to discuss school reopening plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Parents of Rhode Island school children with concerns about this fall's return to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic will get the chance to have their questions answered by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, who's earned a national profile as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is scheduled to join Gov. Gina Raimondo next Thursday during a Facebook Live forum on the state's school reopening plan.

“I’ve been so inspired by Dr. Fauci’s leadership during this crisis and during his long career in public service, and I’m looking forward to this robust and thoughtful conversation," the Democratic governor said in a statement Friday.

Parents with questions for Fauci can submit them to the governor's communications office, and Raimondo will ask them.

NO NEW DEATHS

There were 100 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island on Thursday, but no additional deaths, the state Department of Health said Friday.

The state now has more than 19,700 known cases while the number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 1,014.

The number of residents in the state's hospitals with the disease as of Wednesday, the most recent date for which the information was available, remained steady at 84, while the numer of patients in intensive care dropped to 10, down slightly from the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 62.43 new cases per day on July 23 to 94.43 new cases per day on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 3.66% on July 23 to 5.9% on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.

