Kentucky public school partners with equine industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A public school system in Kentucky has partnered with the state's thoroughbred industry to provide students with career opportunities, and experience learning on farms.

Nearly two dozen thoroughbred businesses have pledged more than $300,000 for the three-year agreement announced Tuesday, said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. The program targets middle and high school students at the public school in Lexington, news outlets reported.

“As our nation grapples with the issue of racial and social justice, our moral imperative in the district is to provide access and opportunity for students who otherwise would not have those advantages,” Caulk added.

Braxton Lynch, the board chair of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, said it was necessary for students to be on farms to fully understand horsemanship. “You can not teach it strictly out of a book,” Lynch said. “You have to have the hands-on experience.”

The instructions will be held at the Locust Trace AgriScience Center. Anne DeMott, the center's principal, told the Lexington Herald-Leader the program will also include internships and apprenticeships opportunities.


