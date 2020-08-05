Central Florida teacher is state's new Teacher of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A teacher from central Florida is the state’s new Teacher of the Year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran named Krista Stanley as the 2021 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year on Tuesday. Stanley is a sixth grade teacher at Yearling Middle School in Okeechobee County.

“Krista embodies what every teacher should strive to be, a teacher who is devoted to guiding every student to mastery of content," Yearling Middle School Principal David Krakoff said in a statement.

Stanley will receive a $20,000 check and an $8,000 scholarship to present to a student of her choice.

Four other finalists will each receive $15,000: Kristin Wilson from Florida State University School in Leon County; Euan Hunter from Vanguard High School in Marion County; Rob Paschall from West Creek Elementary School in Orange County; and Syndie White from Elbridge Gale Elementary School in Palm Beach County.

Each of the local districts will receive $10,000.

Stanley was chosen from among more than 176,900 Florida public school teachers.


