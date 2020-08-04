Tennessee officials offer $100K teacher program grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee education officials are offering 20 grants of $100,000 apiece to form or expand programs that help train new teachers at no cost to them.

The state Department of Education says the $2 million in Grow Your Own grants fund partnerships between educator preparation providers and school districts.

The expansion builds upon current Grown Your Own programs at Grow Your Own partnerships at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb University.

The organizations arrange a paid education assistant position, a teacher mentor, and a paid multiyear residency for bachelor degree programs or one-year residency for advanced-level programs.

Tuition, textbooks, and fees are covered for all selected participants.

The department will accept grant applications through Sept. 2. The money is available through the federal coronavirus stimulus package.


