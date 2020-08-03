South Dakota gets $6.8 million for education during COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded South Dakota $6.8 million to support the state's efforts in serving students during the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

While 39 states applied for funding, only 11 states, including South Dakota, were awarded grants.

“During school closures in the spring, we saw that those schools providing competency-based instruction, or what’s often called ‘customized’ or ‘personalized’ learning, were better able to keep more of their students engaged in distance learning,” said Secretary of Education Ben Jones. “This three-year grant will help us build on those successes and further develop that kind of learning model across South Dakota.”

The grant money will help a group of 30 schools pursue new course options in personalized, competency-based education and provide coursework for more than 1,600 South Dakota teachers and principals.


