Hogan orders ban on blanket school closings in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan issued an amendment to an emergency order on Monday, giving local school systems across Maryland the authority to determine when to open their schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order would impact a private school attended by the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump.

Hogan's initial order, issued in April, allowed local health departments to retain authority to close any individual facility thought to be unsafe.

A statement issued by Hogan made specific reference to Montgomery County, where Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles issued an order for schools to stay closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1 and to conduct online classes only. Hogan initially criticized the Montgomery County order, saying such decisions should be made by schools and parents, not politicians.

“Private and parochial schools deserve the same opportunity and flexibility to make reopening decisions based on public health guidelines," Hogan said. “The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer.”

Montgomery County is home to St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, a private school attended by Barron Trump. He is scheduled to enter ninth grade when the new school year begins on Sept. 8.

President Donald Trump has insisted that schools reopen so students can get back to their classrooms.

“To be clear, Maryland’s recovery continues to be based on a flexible, community-based approach that follows science, not politics," Hogan said. “As long as schools develop safe and detailed plans that follow CDC and state guidelines, they should be empowered to do what’s best for their community.”


