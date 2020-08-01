Alabama school system using foggers to sanitize campuses

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system is using a new cleaning tool to combat the coronavirus, without having to scrub desks, chairs and chalkboards.

WBRC-TV reports that Chilton County School custodians will be armed with 18 backpack decontamination foggers for the 16 school buildings. The custodians will be trained on how to use them next week.

“The foggers are a game changer as far as sanitizing,” Chilton County School Maintenance Director Freddy Smith said. “It’s got a 5-minute COVID kill, that’s what you’re looking at.”

Smith said the foggers usually are used in agriculture farming, but are safe to use around students. He plans for custodians to spray bathrooms, common areas and door handles after every class change.

“Anytime that you take a chemical and atomize it out of a fogger, it’s more effective and doesn’t take near as much chemical,” Smith said.

The school system bought the foggers at $500 each using federal coronavirus aid dollars.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.

———

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


