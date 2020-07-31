NYC submits plan to reopen nation's largest school district

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NEW YORK (AP) — Every New York City school will have an isolation room for students with coronavirus symptoms and a positive test for the virus will trigger a classroom shutdown under a back-to-school plan for the nation's largest public school system.

If there is a single confirmed case, the entire classroom will self-quarantine for 14 days under the plan released by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday. If there are two confirmed cases in different classes, the entire school building will shut down and move to online-only instruction while contact tracers investigate.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep kids healthy while ensuring they are getting the education they deserve," de Blasio said in a news release. “These rigorous test and trace protocols will keep our students and staff safe as we start off this new school year.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said it is up to him to decide whether any of the state's 700 school districts can open in September at all. Friday is the deadline for districts including New York City's to submit their reopening plans to the state.

De Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza previously announced a hybrid reopening plan with most students spending two or three days a week in physical classrooms and learning remotely the rest of the time.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required under the plan, and school buildings will be cleaned throughout the day and disinfected at night. School staff will have priority access to free COVID-19 testing with expedited results, officials said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>