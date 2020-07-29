Orange County board to sue California over school closures

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Education officials in Orange County are planning to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials over rules barring most schools from reopening classrooms when the academic year starts due to the coronavirus.

The Orange County Register reports that the county's Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday to file the lawsuit. The board majority said in a statement the state hasn't addressed how high-risk students will navigate distance learning and that the rules violate students' constitutional rights.

The board approves the budget for the county's education department but doesn't make decisions for local school districts. Previously, the board stoked controversy by recommending schools reopen without requiring social distancing measures or masks.

Newsom has said public and private schools in counties that are on a state monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections can't hold in-person classes and will have to meet strict criteria for reopening. Orange County is one of more than 30 counties on that list following a rise in virus cases and hospitalizations.

A conservative legal organization filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging the state doesn’t have the right to shutter schools.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>