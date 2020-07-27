SC teachers protest school reopenings in 'motor march'

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of teachers drove past the South Carolina statehouse and governor's mansion Monday afternoon to protest the reopening of schools for in-person learning this fall.

Protesters from across the state wove through downtown Columbia in cars decorated with signs, calling on schools to start the academic year with virtual learning until teachers feel safe enough to return to their classrooms, news outlets reported.

That call is out of a concern for the safety of students, educators and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the motor march said.

The public education group SC for Ed, which organized the protest, has recently criticized Gov. Henry McMaster after he urged schools to open for in-person instruction five days a week this fall.

School districts still have the flexibility to design their own reopening plans, which must be approved by the Department of Education.

On Monday, the department approved six of those plans, which had a range of in-person and virtual options for parents and students.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>