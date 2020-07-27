Parent who fell ill at graduation tests positive for virus

BOSTON (AP) — A parent who attended an outdoor high school graduation in Massachusetts over the weekend tested positive for the coronavirus after falling ill at the event, officials said.

The woman was symptomatic prior to the Quincy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday morning, city officials tell The Patriot Ledger.

School officials and the city health department said the risk of transmission is low.

“As you know, there were precautions in place for the ceremony, including requiring all attending to wear masks or face coverings, seating family groups, graduates and guests at least six feet apart and staggering the entrance and exit from the stadium,” Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said in a letter to the community Sunday. “Because of these precautions, there is a low risk of transmission to the majority of those attending the ceremony yesterday.”

Health department officials said because the event required preregistration, they were able to contact people who were in the immediate vicinity of the woman. They are asking anyone who helped during the medical emergency to reach out to the Quincy Health Department.

———

CROWDED CRUISE

A photo of what appeared to be a crowded Boston Harbor cruise ship over the weekend drew some outrage on social media, but the company that operates the vessel said all proper guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were followed.

The image showed the Provincetown II, a three-deck vessel run by the Bay State Cruise Co., preparing to depart for a 2 1/2-hour cruise Saturday night. Most guests were on the open-air top deck.

The vessel sailed at 33% capacity, within the company’s COVID-19 operating limits of 44% capacity, Michael Glasfield, a manager with the company, said in an email to WBTS-TV. That allowed for 28 square feet (2.6 square meters) per passenger, enough room for 6 feet (2 meters) of social distancing, he said.


Web Only

