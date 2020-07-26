Delaware's largest high school to begin year remotely

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s largest high school is starting the next school year with remote learning only, with district leaders deciding before Gov. John Carney announces next month whether schools can start the year in person.

The Colonial School District announced William Penn High School in New Castle will resume classes the way it completed the previous year under the COVID-19 pandemic. That's the decision of the district’s return-to-school work groups, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

“This decision was made based on the number of William Penn students, the guidance from the Delaware Department of Education, and the complexity of student schedules,” the district said Friday. Information about what schools will need to do prior to reopening and after instruction resumes was released earlier this month.

The Colonial district said it will offer students in prekindergarten through the eighth grade either remote learning or in-person instruction.

The Brandywine School District board voted last week to delay their student start date until Sept. 16.

“Given that the state will not make a final decision on how education will be delivered until mid-August, the delayed start gives the district more time to plan and finalize details to ensure a safe, smooth opening,” the district said on its web site.

Plans for fall sports will be left up to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. The association will wait for Carney's announcement on fall school decisions — made in consultation with the Division of Public Health — before deciding on athletics, the newspaper reported.


