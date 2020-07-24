Pediatricians say reopening Rhode Island schools safe

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has enlisted the help of two pediatricians to reassure parents that it is safe to reopen the state's schools as she has planned on Aug. 31.

Her reopening plan has received pushback from parents, teachers and administrators who don't think the coronavirus will be under adequate control by that date.

Dr. Jim McDonald of the state Department of Health, and Dr. Elizabeth Lange, former president of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians, said during a live forum Thursday that while there is no way to make in-person learning risk-free, there are ways to minimize th risk.

Only 8% of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 positives are under 20, McDonald said.

“It really hasn’t affected children,” he said.

While there are risks with sending kids back to school, there are other risks in keeping them at home, Lange said.

“Children are feeling the stress from the lack of a routine,” she said. “Kids are staying up all might. They are afraid to go outside. They are more sedentary. Getting back to a routine is very important.”

School is more than about classroom lessons, McDonald said. Children learn about social responsibility, develop self-confidence and form lasting relationships with adults.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>