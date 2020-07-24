Fall high school sports in Colorado undecided amid pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Multiple high schools have said fall sports in Colorado remain undecided as the state High School Activities Association awaits governor approval to move forward.

District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said he has had multiple conversations with Association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in the last few weeks to discuss options to resume athletics this upcoming school year, The Daily Sentinel reported.

“The commissioner has met with the governor and his staff multiple times this week and have made multiple revisions to the plan that is currently on the governor’s desk for approval,” Cain said.

There is no timeline for Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ decision.

District 51 is in Mesa County and includes Central, Fruita 8-9, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade and R-5 high schools.

Blanford-Green released a statement last week saying that her “office supports and respects the time taken at the state level to evaluate our proposed options for resuming athletics and activities for the 2020-2021 school year.”

She added: “Their timeline is our timeline, and we will be ready to play, with planned modifications, once approved ... state, educational and athletic leaders are all working together in these fluid times to get our students, coaches, officials and support staff safely back to the courts, fields, stages, pools, and classrooms.”

California, New Mexico, Hawaii and other states have already decided to postpone their fall sport seasons until December or the beginning of 2021, according to Maxpreps.com.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


