16 Vermont school districts planning home and school system

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — At least 16 Vermont school districts are planning to start the upcoming school year using an at-home and in-school teaching system to minimize the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

The schools in Addison, Chittenden and Franklin counties will have half of the students in school on Monday and Tuesday. The other half will attend Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, the school buildings will be cleaned.

All students and staff will wear masks and practice physical distancing while in the school buildings.

In a letter to parents, the South Burlington School District said the groups will be “thoughtfully created so they best support families, including grouping family members together whenever possible.”

“We know that no matter what decision we make, some people aren’t going to be happy with it,” said Superintendent Michael Clark of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union.

Jessie Mongeon, of South Burlington who has a daughter going into second grade, said she wondered if the district would have a remote-only option for parents who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school.

“I feel like I can’t make a decision until (the school district gives) us more information,” Mongeon said.


