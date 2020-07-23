Utah educators rally for more virus protections in schools

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of over 150 educators rallied outside the Utah Capitol building Thursday to call for stronger protections against the coronavirus for schools when they reopen this fall.

The teachers wore cloth face masks during the protest and stood socially distanced from each other on the lawn, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Some held signs that read “I can teach from a distance but not from a casket” and “don't kill us.”

Elementary school teacher Wendy Moss said she doesn't feel safe returning to her elementary school classroom where the windows don't open and desks are only a foot apart from each other.

“We are less than 30 days before school starts, and all we have is a gallon of hand sanitizer and best wishes,” said Moss.

Utah will require masks in schools, but face coverings remain contentious in the Republican-led state. A public meeting in Utah County was abruptly ended when dozens of people pushing for an exemption to the mask requirement in schools packed the room.


