Tennessee State using grant for special ed teachers course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least 70 teachers are scheduled to take an online course at Tennessee State University this fall to receive their special education endorsement as the school uses a $375,000 grant to help fill the need for more teachers in the field.

The state Department of Education grant will be used for the university's SPED Endorsement Program. The program allows certified teachers in Tennessee to receive the special ed endorsement at no cost to them or their school district, the university said in a news release Tuesday.

A U.S. Department of Education analysis of the ability of each state to meet the needs of students with disabilities rated Tennessee as “needs assistance,” the release said.


