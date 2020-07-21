Mississippi high school is dropping Confederates as mascot

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CALEDONIA, Miss. (AP) — A mostly white high school in northern Mississippi is retiring Confederates as the name of its sports teams.

Caledonia has used the mascot since 1957, and it's often abbreviated to “Feds.”

The Lowndes County school board voted Friday to drop the name after local residents expressed concerns about the image it portrays. The change comes amid a broader debate across the South over the display of Confederate monuments and symbols amid widespread protests over racial injustice in the U.S.

“As I looked into this whole thing, it became apparent that Black members of the community have been asking for these changes for at least 40 years, and nothing has been done,” said Amanda Neilson, a white resident who organized a group called Unify Caledonia.

Caledonia High School is 77% white and 18.5% Black.

A recent Caledonia High School graduate, NaTerika Shellman, told WCBI-TV that the name Confederates should have been retired long ago.

"It'll be better for my younger brother who won’t have to go through the same thing as I went through or have to ignore the same things that I’ve had to ignore,” said Shellman, who is African American.

The principal, students, community members and alumni will choose a new mascot and present it to the school board for approval in September.

Board member Brian Clark voted to change the nickname but said he thinks most people in the community don't view the Confederates mascot as racist.

“I have been in that community my entire life," Clark said. "I don’t see anything racist going on. It’s just some people outside looking in viewing it that way, and it’s just time to change that stance.”

Caledonia football coach Michael Kelly said he has not heard feedback, negative or positive, from players the past two years about the mascot. But, Kelly told The Commercial Dispatch: ““I feel like it was time for a change.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>