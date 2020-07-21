Maryland public school system to hold fall online classes

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A public school system in Maryland has announced students will be taking online classes for the first semester of the academic year because of safety concerns about the coronavirus.

The decision was made after consultation with health officials, school staff and reviewing surveys from students and families about reopening the schools in September, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said in a statement Monday.

“We all want students to be back in our buildings, but there are very real concerns about returning to those settings in September for us and for a significant portion of our families and our employees,” George Arlotto, the superintendent of the school system, said in the statement.

School officials will be reviewing the plan for holding online classes during a public meeting on Wednesday.

The school system also says they are acquiring more computers for students and teachers to facilitate remote learning.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>