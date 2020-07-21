Man who created Indian school mural in '75: I'll cover it

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — The man who painted a mural of an American Indian at a school gym in 1975 said he's willing to cover it up if the western Michigan district drops the Indians nickname.

The 800-student Saugatuck district discussed the nickname Monday during a school board meeting held by video conference. The superintendent and board president last week said it's time to reexamine it.

“I’m considering doing that labor, doing that work with no charge at all and I’m also considering, depending on the vote and the community at large, painting a new logo at no charge,” John Fox, a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, told the board.

The board didn't take a vote Monday, although many public speakers were in favor of dropping the nickname. Joe Cadreau, a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, said the district should cover up the mural but keep the nickname as a teaching tool.

Meanwhile, the Clinton school board in Lenawee County unanimously voted Monday to stop using Redskins as a nickname. A decade ago, the district said it would drop it if the NFL's Washington Redskins did the same. The team took that step last week.

The Paw Paw district in Van Buren County recently changed Redskins to Red Wolves.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>