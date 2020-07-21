Chesterfield County schools to reopen virtually this fall

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A large school system in Virginia has decided to open virtually this fall after a marathon school board meeting that illustrates the nation's fault lines over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the Chesterfield County school board voted 4-1 Monday to implement virtual learning for all but the highest-need children in the system of roughly 63,000 students.

Chesterfield recently experienced dueling rallies over the issue of reopening. One sought a five-day return to school. The other called for remote learning.

“My fear is that the decision to start virtually is going to drive a wedge and widen achievement gaps,” said Ryan Harter, the board's lone no vote. “Families with financial means you’re going to find a way for the children to grow academically. We know this won’t be the case for all families."

But school board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey raised concerns about gambling with children's safety when there is a lack of established metrics to show they can return safely to school.

Parents who want their kids in school five days a week and members of the local teachers union chanted at each other before the meeting began. The chants were “We want a choice” and “Unions suck” versus “First nine online” and “You have a choice, we don’t!”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>