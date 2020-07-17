Virginia teachers group pushes back on in-person classes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A teachers group in Virginia said it cannot support holding in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The statements by the Virginia Beach Education Association Thursday comes two weeks before the Virginia Beach School Board will decide on how to resume classes for students this fall, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The three options for the board include: virtual learning, reopening schools for in-person classes or a hybrid formula that uses both in-person and online instructions.

Kelly Walker, the president of the teachers group, told the newspaper she has received a barrage of messages from teachers anxious about the possibility of reopening schools for in-person classes.

“Many people are very scared,” she said. “They’re frustrated. They don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The group said in a statement that Virginia Beach City Public Schools should not impose a return to school buildings “until the division can guarantee the safety of students and employees."


