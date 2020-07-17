Many questions linger about opening New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top public education officials said Friday that many schools have submitted requests to start the school year with remote classes rather than returning to the classroom immediately, even if under a hybrid plan as initially proposed by the state Public Education Department.

Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart testified before a legislative committee on the challenges his agency and schools are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying his agency will review the plans to ensure adequate infrastructure is in place so remote learning can be successful.

He said there were many lessons from the spring when schools across the state were forced to close because of the pandemic and scramble to roll out a patchwork of distance learning initiatives. Legislative analysts have reported that students lost significant amounts of instructional time due to remote learning, with the largest losses affecting at-risk and low income students.

“We think that it’s essential to get kids back to as much safe in-person learning as we can as fast as we can as soon as the public health conditions allow for it," Stewart told lawmakers.

The discussion came as health officials said Friday that New Mexico’s rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases hasn't been good.

An additional 319 cases were reported Friday, raising the statewide total of confirmed cases to 16,456 since the pandemic began.

“This significant upward trend is not what we want to see,” David Scrase, head of the state Human Services Department, said Friday during a briefing with reporters.

The number of cases along with the rate of spread and hospitalizations are among the things state officials have been monitoring as they consider whether to keep parts of the economy closed and how to handle schools in the fall.

In addition to the remote learning and hybrid plans already under consideration, Scrase said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also is asking officials to look at whether another option could be moving to online only for high schools and using the space to spread out elementary and middle school students for in-person learning.

He said officials are still crunching the numbers and plan to submit recommendations to the governor next week.

There's no doubt, he said, that reopening schools is the No. 1 issue on people's minds and the epidemiologists and experts at Los Alamos National Laboratory have been working on modeling numerous scenarios.

“Independent of everybody’s political and emotional responses to the answer, I think at least we will have done everything we possible could to look at those scenarios carefully and ensure safety of everyone in New Mexico,” he said.

However, school superintendents say they've been left in the difficult position of trying to plan for the fall semester not knowing how many students will actually return, whether some teachers will get in-person duty while others teach online and how many bus runs will have to be made.

State and district officials say surveys of parents have shown anywhere from 20% to 30% are opting for online classes only. And many have yet to make a decision about re-enrolling their children.

Dennis Roch, president of the New Mexico School Superintendents Association and superintendent of Logan schools, said some parents won’t make their choice of whether to enroll their kids until the final plans are published, but schools can’t finalize their plans until parents make the choice.

“We desperately need some certainty,” he said.

Other lawmakers voiced concerns about how teachers are going to manage both students in the classroom and keep up with those who are learning remotely if a hybrid plan is adopted. They also suggested that the state hasn't done enough over the summer to help teachers prepare.

The state said it will be rolling out a new system next week that will include coaches for professional development, help with designing curriculum, an online chat desk for teachers, technical support and online workshops.

In other developments:

— Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Albuquerque to protest the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and speak out against what some are calling unfair treatment and an infringement of their rights and freedoms.

— The New Mexico Environment Department on Friday suspended food permits of four more restaurants that opened for dine-in service in violation of the current public health orders. They include three restaurants in Farmington and one in Hobbs.

