Gov. allows exception to coronavirus rules to reopen schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert carved out an exception to virus restrictions Thursday to allow Salt Lake City schools to fully reopen rather than hold classes online.

The capital city has higher case numbers than most other parts of the state and remains under stricter rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. Those rules would have meant online or distance learning rather than in-person classes for Salt Lake students.

But Herbert, a Republican, made an exception. It would allow, but not require, schools to open.

“It is important, I think, that we open our schools. We cannot afford to have schools closed,” he said. Schools are due to have reopening plans complete by Aug. 1, ahead of starting later that month. They are taking additional cleaning and sanitation steps as well as offering distance learning for students who are at higher risk.

Herbert has mandated students and teachers wear masks at schools, and said they will be provided. They won’t need to be worn if people are six feet or more apart, or during lunch time.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>