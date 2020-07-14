Wyoming board member sorry for 'stupid' coronavirus comments

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A school board member apologized Monday for his “stupid” comments about people from Wyoming who have died from the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting with health officials last week, board member Kevin Christopherson said that the majority of the 21 Wyomingites who have died from the coronavirus “were going to die. They just died sooner,” the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Christopherson made the comments as the board walked through its plan to reopen schools in the fall, which call for face coverings to be worn whenever students and staff can’t stay six feet away from each other. Christopherson said at the meeting that the need for face coverings is “overblown.”

On Monday, Christopherson told the Star-Tribune he’d “be pissed at me, too” for his comments.

“It sounds horrible, and I didn’t mean it that way,” he said. “I need to apologize to anyone that I offended. That’s not who I am.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>