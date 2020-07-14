Man pleads guilty to weapons count in football game shooting

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football playoff game last year that led to the death of a 10-year-old spectator has pleaded guilty to a weapons count.

Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, entered his plea Monday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. They will recommend he receive a seven-year state prison term when he's sentenced later this year.

The shooting in Pleasantville happened in the stands of a Nov. 15 playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds. Authorities have said none of the six men charged had any connection to the game.

The shooting left a 27-year-old man and two children wounded. One of the youths, Michah Tennant, was shot in the neck and died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.

Authorities have said the wounded man was targeted by the shooter, and he was among those charged in the case.

The suspected gunman — Alvin Wyatt, of Atlantic City — is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two weapons offenses. He was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game’s security detail.

Wyatt has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.


