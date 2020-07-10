School district committee member resigns over racist remarks

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — A West Linn school district committee member has resigned after making racist comments during a podcast, the district said Friday.

Doris Wehler, who has served on the Long Range Planning Committee for the district since 2001, was asked to resign after her comments on a podcast called “The Horrible Deplorable Show," The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

During the 68-minute podcast, Wehler said “some rioters and Antifa need to be killed” for tearing down statues and monuments. She questioned why Spanish was taught in schools, saying immigrants to the United States should learn English and asked, “How do we get the Black community to stop having babies that have no fathers?” in a discussion about violence in the Black community.

Andrew Kilstrom, a district spokesman, said such comments would not be tolerated.

“West Linn-Wilsonville is a school district that is rooted in equity; committed to eliminating both overt and systematic racism in our schools and in our communities,” he said.

In a statement to KOIN, Wehler defended her comments. “I made it very clear that the government should stop the looting and violence by any means necessary and I do not regret that statement,” she said.


