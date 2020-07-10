Clark County School Board advances fall semester plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved district plans to reopen schools under a blended learning model for the fall semester amid virus concerns.

The plan, which can still be altered, will go to the Nevada Department of Education for approval, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Educators in the county are scheduled to report to work on Aug. 10, KXNT-TV reported. Students are expected to start Aug. 24., with two days of class conducted in-person and the remaining three days at home. There is also an online-only instruction option.

The plan requires students to wear face masks, calls for enhanced cleaning measures at all campuses, and limits classroom capacity to 18 students.

Trustee Vice President Linda Cavazos made a motion to accept the plan Thursday “on a provisional basis only with the stipulation that it’s only for the express purpose of submitting a plan in a timely manner and is in no way a final approval of a specific plan and provides flexibility for modification.”

Despite the vote, there was reluctance to approve the plan during the Thursday meeting that spanned almost eight hours and featured suggestions from parents, educators and trustees, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Trustee Linda Young and Trustee Clerk Danielle Ford wanted more time to consider the plan and give the public more time for input.

Trustee Chris Garvey argued that the board could not “let our children fall through the tracks while we sit in fear and do nothing.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


