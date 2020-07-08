NYC mayor: Schools will reopen in fall with hybrid learning

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NEW YORK (AP) — Most New York City students will return to their physical schools two or three days a week and learn online the rest of the time under a plan announced Wednesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said schools can’t accommodate all their students at any one time and maintain safe social distancing.

“Most schools will not be able to have all their kids in school at the same time,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said parents will have the option of online-only instruction for their children, but he said 75% of parents who answered a survey want their children in school in September.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said several times that the decision whether to open schools is his to make. De Blasio said the city would work closely “every step of the way with the state of New York.”

New York City’s school buildings were closed in March when nonessential businesses were shuttered to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

De Blasio said online-only instruction “has been really fantastic for certain students,” but many others lacked internet access or devices to access their online classes.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said new protocols for September will include face coverings for students and staff, and nightly deep cleaning of schools.

The city’s public school system, with 1.1 million people, is by far the nation’s largest.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>