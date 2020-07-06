Stonewall Jackson name to come off West Virginia school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia middle school that has the state's highest percentage of black students will no longer be named after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The Kanawha County Board of Education on Monday unanimously voted to remove the name from Charleston's Stonewall Jackson Middle School after community protests, news outlets reported. The board plans to decide on a replacement name by mid-October.

The school’s student body is 42% African American, which is the highest proportion among public middle schools, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. Advocates for keeping the school’s name said it has been in place since the school was built in 1940.


