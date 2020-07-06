St. Louis County schools to reopen with masks, distancing

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Schools in St. Louis County will reopen with masks, social distancing and some online classes amid an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that County Executive Sam Page said Monday that public and private schools are expected to present their plans to parents and students Tuesday after meeting with county public health officials to set protocols for safely reopening classrooms and school activities.

“I think it’s important to get some sort of traditional learning environment in place and to have a pathway to move forward in a way that is safe,” Page said at a news conference.

The plans will follow social distancing guidelines already in place for the wider community, but will also include specific measures for each school, Page said.

“We’ll find a way to keep our kids safe and the teachers safe and the staff safe and we’ll have plans for when there is an outbreak or concerns.”

Also on Monday, Page implored residents, including teens and young adults, to follow county orders requiring masks in public places and to follow social distancing guidelines.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

