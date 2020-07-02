Providence schools restart plans still being formulated

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence children won't necessarily go to the same school they went to last year when classes restart this fall because of coronavirus-related changes, Superintendent Harrison Peters said.

Peters held a remote town hall for hundreds of parents of children in kindergarten through eighth-grade on Wednesday.

“We’ve got some tough decisions before us,” he said.

Children may have to go to schools closer to their home because of a shortage of school buses. State guidance regarding social distancing made it clear that buses will need to transport fewer kids and there are not enough buses and drivers to meet the need, Peters said.

Peters laid out three options, including one that would move all students to their neighborhood school, allowing more to walk.

Many parents said they were upset that their child may have to change schools, and offered to drive their child to school.

———

HISTORIC HOME

A historic home in Rhode Island in reopening this weekend with several changes designed to comply with the state Department of Health coronavirus guidelines.

The nearly 300-year-old Babcock-Smith House Museum in Westerly will reopen for tours on Saturday, The Sun of Westerly reported.

Information necessary to comply with Rhode Island’s tracing program will be gathered when reservations are made. Face coverings will be required for all visitors and proper physical distancing will be enforced.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>