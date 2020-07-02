Ohio governor expected to review school reopening guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was expected Thursday to announce state guidelines for how schools should reopen this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited guidelines are coming as many districts have already moved ahead with their own proposals. Columbus, the state's largest district, this week announced plans for all-online classes for high school students at least through the fall, and younger students in classrooms only two days a week.

The governor has said that many reopening decisions will be left up to individual districts. DeWine's guidelines are coming as the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Ohio continue to climb.

The state's one-day tally on Wednesday topped 1,000 for the first time in two months. As cases rise, Dayton will become the first big Ohio city to mandate mask wearing, beginning Friday, with proposals emerging in other cities including Akron and Cincinnati.

Also Thursday, the state said the slowdown in Ohio unemployment claims continues as it reported an ongoing decline in the number of continued applications for benefits driven by the state shutdown orders.

More than 1.4 million jobless claims have been filed in Ohio in the past 15 weeks, and more than $4.7 billion made in payments, the Department of Job and Family Services said.

———

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

