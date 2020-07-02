Kentucky education commissioner candidates' names released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three remaining candidates for Kentucky education commissioner have been identified and will be interviewed next week in Louisville.

The Board of Education released the names of the three on Wednesday. They are Jason Glass, superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area; Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the College of Education and professor of educational policy studies and evaluation at the University of Kentucky; and Felicia Cumings Smith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky.

The board will meet Monday and Tuesday to conduct second-round interviews. The board narrowed the search to four candidates in June. Three chose to continue with the second round of interviews, the Department of Education said in a news release.

Kevin C. Brown has been serving as interim commissioner since Dec. 18. A new commissioner is expected to be chosen in mid- to late July.


