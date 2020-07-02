Kathy D'Antoni retiring from WVa Department of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni is retiring.

The department announced her retirement Wednesday. D'Antoni spent her entire career serving students, including a decade in leadership roles with the department.

She was a three-time finalist for the job of state schools superintendent, most recently when interim superintendent Clayton Burch was chosen for the permanent position last month.

D’Antoni was the department’s career and technical education officer. She also was a former vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.

Burch called D'Antoni “one of the greatest champions for West Virginia’s children.”

She was inducted into both business and education halls of fame at Marshall University.

D’Antoni is the sister of Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.


