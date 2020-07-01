Murphy signs bill overhauling NJ teacher health benefits

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed sweeping bipartisan legislation overhauling public teachers' health benefits that lawmakers say could save $1 billion a year over seven years.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill, which passed the Democrat-led Legislature this year with no opposition, alongside legislators and the head of the state's biggest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association.

“This law is a win-win-win for NJEA members, our students and New Jersey residents,” said Marie Blistan, president of the teachers’ union.

The law sets up a new health care plan called the New Jersey Educators Health Plan, under which educators could pay for benefits as a percentage of their salary, rather than a percentage of the premium.

Under previous law, teachers paid for health benefits as a percentage of the premium, up to 35%. The law Murphy signed instead calls for teachers to pay as a percentage of their salaries up to 7.2%, according to lawmakers.

The new law also provides for two additional plans for educators, but those would be paid for as a percentage of the premium.

The change is expected to save local governments, which levy property taxes to finance schools, $670 million annually. More than $403 million in savings would get passed along to educators, the bills' sponsors say.

Still, legislative cost estimates say savings are indeterminate and depend on how many teachers switch to the new lower-cost plans.

New Jersey residents paid about $16 billion in school taxes in 2019, according to the state. The proposed savings would be about 4% of the 2019 school portion of the property tax levy.

The legislation overhauls a 2011 law that resulted from a deal between then-GOP Gov. Chris Christie and lawmakers that froze educators'cost-of-living increases in exchange for regular pension payments by the state. That law also changed how health benefit contributions were structured, calculating them as a percentage of premiums.

Teachers say climbing health care costs have, in many cases, erased any salary gains they might have gained under labor contracts.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>