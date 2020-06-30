New Mexico school districts make plans amid virus pandemic

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — School districts in New Mexico are preparing their plans for resuming classes in the fall amid coronavirus pandemic.

In Las Cruces, district officials are reminding parents that all school-age children must be up to date on immunizations or have the proper exemption from the state Health Department.

The Carlsbad school district is hopeful the overall lower number of COVID-19 positive cases in that community could mean a normal school year for students as administrators consider a later start among other measures.

The state Public Education Department has proposed a hybrid schedule with students in class for part of the week and learning from home for the rest. Carlsbad officials have said implementing a hybrid instruction model would create challenges for the district’s two high schools, sixth grade academy and intermediary schools, and 10 elementary schools.

Gerry Washburn, Carlsbad superintendent, was meeting this week with administrators about the framework of the district's specific plan and to receive feedback. He said the idea would be to allow for flexibility.

The full plan will be shared next week with the Carlsbad School Board and community via a work session, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.

“It’s a huge logistical problem and we need some time to get through it,” he said, asking for parents to be patient as the final plan comes together.

There have been fewer than 80 positive COVID-19 cases in Eddy County. Overall, New Mexico has reported nearly 12,000 cases since the outbreak began, with recent upticks in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

