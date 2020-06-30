Arkansas' budget ending year with $360M more than expected

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor on Tuesday said the state will end the fiscal year with $360 million more than expected, allowing it to avoid budget cuts planned for public schools and higher education because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is revising its forecast for the fiscal year that ends Tuesday to $5.6 billion. The move means the state can restore $121 million in expected cuts to the public school fund and another $42.4 million to higher education, Hutchinson said.

The move also means that the state will be able to restore $72.2 million to the Medicaid Trust Fund, which had been reduced throughout the year.

Hutchinson in March announced the state faced a $353 million shortfall because of the pandemic. The state has had at least 20,777 confirmed cases of the virus and 270 people have died since the pandemic began in March.

The revision leaves the state with a projected $255 million in unallocated reserve and a balance of $152 million in its long-term reserve. Hutchinson also authorized a 2.2% merit pay increase for state employees.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>