Montana football coach to keep job after post on protesters

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A high school football coach in Montana will keep his job after suggesting in a social media post that Black Lives Matter protesters in Salt Lake City should be hanged, the Darby school board decided.

The school board conducted an investigation and voted Thursday to discipline coach Jeff Snavely rather than fire him.

Replying to a Facebook post on May 31 in support of law enforcement, Snavely wrote about protesters: “they should all be strung up and hang in the public like the old days. Lot less of that (expletive) would go on.”

Snavely has said he is “deeply regretful” about the post and it has been deleted.

“It could have been worded differently and none of this would have been an issue. That is my problem to bear,” Snavely said during the Thursday meeting.

The disciplinary measures will include a letter of reprimand, suspension from games, mandatory racial sensitivity training and likely a component of addressing the student body and others, the Missoulian reported.

The length of his suspension will be decided with the input of the school's incoming superintendent, the board said.

Snavely, who has coached the football team since 2014, said during the meeting that he is not racist.

“I’ve played football in this valley with other races. I am sorry for the words I typed. I understand how they could be seen as racist," he said.

More than a dozen citizens voiced their concerns during the meeting. Almost all were in agreement that Snavely should be fired.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>