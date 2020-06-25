Florida governor expands school voucher program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that expands an existing school voucher program to allow more lower income families to participate.
The bill expands the income level for which families can receive a voucher for students to attend private school. The program gives corporations a tax credit if they provide money for students to switch from public to private schools.
"Florida has the most robust school choice program in the nation and I am proud to sign this legislation which increases the ability for even more families to choose the educational program that best suits their child,” DeSantis said in a media release.
