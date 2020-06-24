Wisconsin educators tell lawmakers about reopening schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers heard from educators Wednesday about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Assembly’s Education Committee met with eight groups of educators. Much of the conversation focused on an 87-page called “Education Forward,” WTMJ-TV reported. The document was drafted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and offers extensive guidance on re-opening schools during the pandemic.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 will remain in circulation for the foreseeable future. Students, staff and their families remain susceptible. So when we talk about the return to school, we are really meaning returning to school as safely as possible,” said Louise Wilson, school nurse health services consultant for the Department of Public Instruction.

A lot of unknowns remain as education leaders look ahead to the 2020-2021 school year. Leaders discussed everything from the future of fall sports to the different types of instruction that may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to affect communities.

Gov. Tony Evers closed schools in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck Wisconsin. Districts finished out the year through distance learning.

Evers said Tuesday the new state guidelines for reopening schools this fall are merely suggestions and local officials will ultimately decide the parameters for bringing their students back.


Web Only

