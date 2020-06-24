Kentucky offers health guidance to reopen schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Health guidance for Kentucky schools reopening in the age of the coronavirus will include having students wear masks and keeping their distance from one another, state officials said Wednesday.

The standards are aimed at keeping schools open while protecting students, staff and communities, interim state Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said. The state laid down rules for when students will be expected to put on masks.

“If a student is moving, they need to have a mask on," Brown said. “If they’re less than 6 feet (apart), they need to have a mask on. When they are on a bus, they need to have a mask on.”

The state set a 6-foot social distancing requirement in classrooms but will allow exceptions, Brown said. When students are seated closer than that, mask wearing will be required, he said.

“If you’re in a classroom and you have that 6 feet social distancing around your desk, your mask can come down while you're seated,” he said.

Students also will receive temperature checks when arriving at school, he said.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said distance learning is an option if parents don’t want to follow mask and social distancing policies in school.

“They can stay home and the instruction can be delivered digitally if that’s what the district decides to do," she said.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top