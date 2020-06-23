Tennessee offering high school equivalency exams online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has started offering high school equivalency exams online, another option while many in-person testing locations remain closed due to COVID-19.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the online testing option began Monday through a new online program, HiSET Exam at Home, through the ProctorU service.

The online exams are the same as ones taken at testing centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience and scoring.

The state has a voucher program to cover all costs for the testing. Test takers must be at least 18 years old and ensure that their computer and testing room meet remote proctoring requirements.

Those interested in taking the online test should contact their local adult education provider.


Web Only

