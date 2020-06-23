Evers leaves school opening decisions to local districts

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New state guidelines for reopening schools this fall are merely suggestions and local officials will ultimately decide the parameters for bringing their students back, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

The govenor closed schools in March as the coronavirus pandemic seized the state. Districts finished out the year through distance learning.

The state Department of Public Instruction issued reopening guidelines for schools on Monday. The guidelines call for face masks, a maximum of 10 students per class and keeping buildings open as few as two days a week.

Evers, a former state schools superintendent, told reporters during a conference call that the guidelines are a list of options, not orders. Local school districts can make their own choices, the governor said.

Local school boards have been pondering how to reopen since March, the governor said, and he has “confidence school districts will be able to figure this out.”

Wisconsin has seen 25,331 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease the coronavirus causes, as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. The disease has caused 750 deaths.

Nearly 19,000 people have recovered, leaving about 5,580 active cases in the state. Wisconsin is home to about 5.8 million people.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>