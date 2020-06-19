Milwaukee schools will end funding for police patrols

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — School board members in Wisconsin's largest school district have voted to will cut ties with police officers who patrol outside its schools.

The move by the Milwaukee School Board late Thursday comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police.

The district received more than 700 emails and letters overwhelmingly supporting the resolution, the Journal Sentinel reported.

MPS has paid officers to patrol neighborhoods around some schools, monitor dismissals and staff some athletic events. Unlike some other districts, the officers are not posted inside the schools.

More than $1 million was budgeted for police contracts in the 2019-2020 school year and more than half was directed to school resource officers.

About $400,000 was set aside for a state-mandated anti-truancy and anti-burglary initiative. It's not clear whether MPS can terminate that contract since its state mandated.

School districts in several cities have terminated police contracts or taken steps toward that end, including Minneapolis.

The death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, has sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and racism. He died after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

MPS serves nearly 75,000 students.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit: Accelerate Learning

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>