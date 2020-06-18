Texas education official says schools will reopen in fall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools will be safe for students to return to in the fall, the state's education commissioner predicted Thursday despite the recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Parents who aren't comfortable sending their kids back to school will be allowed to keep them home under Education Commissioner Mike Morath's return-to-campus plan, which will be updated next week with more guidance for school districts on how it will work. The state will not require students and teachers to wear masks, but districts will be able to make their own rules on face coverings, an agency spokeswoman said.

“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” Morath said. “But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses.”

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed March 19, sending more than 5 million students into distance-learning programs to finish the spring semester and canceling standardized testing. Abbott allowed districts to hold in-person summer school courses with strict social distancing guidelines, but only a few have chosen to do so.

Since Memorial Day, Texas has set record highs in daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the disease caused by the coronavirus. The trend continued Thursday, when it reported a 2,947 hospitalizations — a new high for the 11th time in 12 days — and 3,516 new cases, which was a record for the third straight day.

Thursday's 43 reported fatalities was the second-highest day in a month.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Despite the soaring figures, Abbott has been aggressive about re-opening of the state's economy and suggested this week that he didn't intend to slow down.

The Texas State Teachers Association cautioned against being too quick to reopen schools and said that any moves must consider the safety of teachers and staff. The TSTA wants daily symptom testing and a mask available for “everyone entering a school building."

“We can’t be in too big a hurry to reopen schools. Despite what some political leaders would have us believe, we still are in the middle of a pandemic that is getting worse,” said TSTA spokesman Clay Robison. “We are not confident the governor and TEA have adequately prepared for this. But they don’t have to be in school buildings. Teachers and students do.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

———

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak


